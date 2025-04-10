Unfair Teacher Gave Him Good Grades Even When He Turned In Terrible Papers, But Gave His Friend Bad Grades. So He Ratted Her Out To The Principal.

It feels as if everyone has had at least one teacher who disliked them for no apparent reason.

In this case, a man shares how one teacher actually seemed to favor him while giving his friend low grades just because she didn’t like him.

Eventually, they managed to gather proof of what the unfair teacher was doing.

Let’s read the story.

Want to unfairly grade students? Let’s see what the School Board thinks Many years ago, in my senior year of high school, I was placed in English class with my close friend (We’ll call him Jack), which I was extremely excited about. The only issue was that our teacher (we’ll call her Mrs Smith) was known for being absolutely horrible and targeting students that she didn’t like.

She wasn’t grading their work fairly.

A few weeks into the class, Jack and I started to realize that he was getting lower grades on assignments where our work was practically identical. Since he was such a close friend, this really bothered me—especially because it was obvious that Mrs. Smith wasn’t even reading my assignments. I’d consistently get 100%, while Jack’s grades would come back anywhere from 60% to 80% for no apparent reason.

It only got worse.

I even tried to edit and revise his work before submitting it, thinking that maybe my teacher just liked my writing style compared to him. This of course changed nothing, and cemented the fact that she gave him worse grades solely because she didn’t like him.

This continued to happen throughout the entire semester, and at this point, I had over 100% in the class, while Jack had somewhere around a C-.

He decided to do something kind of crazy.

Since I was already guaranteed to get an A, I decided to do something pretty stupid in hindsight, but Jack and I still laugh about it to this day. One of our last assignments was to write a report on a movie of our own choosing. Well, instead of doing that, I decided to write the Lyrics of “First Day Out” by Tee Grizzley repeatedly until it hit the 4 page requirement for the assignment. (If you are unfamiliar with the song, it’s extremely vulgar and has no place in an Academic environment).

Now they had concrete proof.

Unsurprisingly, when we got our assignments back, I received an A+ once again, while Jack got a B-.

The next day Jack and I went to the principal’s office and presented our Grades, giving concrete proof that Mrs. Smith unfairly graded students. The principal was obviously shocked and said that they would look into it (I was also told not to turn something vulgar like that in again, but that’s beside the point).

Goodbye, Mrs Smith!

A few weeks later, the semester was wrapping up and we still hadn’t heard anything about Mrs. Smith. Until my graduation counselor informed me that the School Board had reviewed my assignment and was moving forward with firing her. Apparently this was one of many complaints she had received over the years and my assignment was the straw that broke the camels back. The next semester, Mrs Smith had been replaced with a substitute teacher, and to my knowledge she no longer works at the school.

It’s scary that she was basically sabotaging a student for no reason.

