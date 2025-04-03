‘What are all these cars waiting for?’ – Costco Customer Went Shopping At The Store, And Found An Impressive New Offering They Had
Personally, I can never even drive by a Costco without thinking about the scene in Idiocracy where the door greeter flatly addresses customers with “Welcome to Costco, I love you.”
But the thing is – they might just love us.
They’re clearly trying to give us everything we want.
Like in this video from TikTok user @allisonetv:
“What are all these cars waiting for?” she asks, panning across a long line of vehicles.
Then comes the big reveal…
“A Costco car wash!”
@allisonetv
And it’s only $7.99 😳 #costco#costcodeals#carwash#tiktok#viral#foryou#fyp#costcofinds#costcotiktok
I wasn’t the only one reminded of the movie.
Some of the comments were very touchy.
Apparently it’s a perk!
It’s not everywhere, though.
Truly a one-stop mega shop.
