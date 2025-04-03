‘What are all these cars waiting for?’ – Costco Customer Went Shopping At The Store, And Found An Impressive New Offering They Had

Personally, I can never even drive by a Costco without thinking about the scene in Idiocracy where the door greeter flatly addresses customers with “Welcome to Costco, I love you.”

But the thing is – they might just love us.

They’re clearly trying to give us everything we want.

Like in this video from TikTok user @allisonetv:

“What are all these cars waiting for?” she asks, panning across a long line of vehicles.

Then comes the big reveal…

“A Costco car wash!”

I wasn’t the only one reminded of the movie.

Some of the comments were very touchy.

Apparently it’s a perk!

It’s not everywhere, though.

Truly a one-stop mega shop.

