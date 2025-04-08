What If Your Waitress Was More Interested In Singing Than Serving? Well, You’re About To Find Out.

When you go out to dinner, you should be able to expect that your server will get your order right.

This TikToker, however, noticed that her server was more interested in singing than taking orders.

She started off her video looking annoyed at the camera with the caption, “Me and my boo at a sports bar.. He ordered a wrap with no lettuce & no tomatoes. This is his wrap and this is our server.”

The video cuts to show his wrap, which is loaded with lettuce and tomatoes. While this is going on, you can hear someone singing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” in the background.

Ok, so the server made mistake, no big deal.

The TikToker then pans up to show her server, who is the person singing the song very loudly (and she is quite talented). “And IIIIIIIIIIIII Will ALWAYS LOVE YOUUUUUUUUU.”

Honestly, she sounds great. But this couple needs their order corrected more than they need a song.

Mistakes happen, and it’s no big deal. Hopefully, the waitress took care of it after she was done singing her song.

Personally, I wouldn’t even be mad. This girl can sing really well, even if she leaves something to be desired as a server.

Check out the full video to see how she sounds.

You can see it here:

@nyaamani_ in her defense she wrote our order down so it was probably the kitchen fault, & she was sanging! but my man food wrong!! ♬ original sound – RICH OFF WAXING

