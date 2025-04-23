Awful Substitute Teacher Took Over A Typing And Computer Class, But One Tech-Savvy Student Got Revenge To Avoid A Failing Grade

Hasn’t everyone daydreamed of pulling one over on the teacher, Ferris Bueller-style?

In this story, one student succeeds.

A substitute teacher from hell turns a fun class into a nightmare, but this student has a plan that actually works!

Let’s listen in to the sound of sweet, sweet revenge…

Evil teacher fails me for a sound clip she found repulsive. So I put it everywhere. This occurred way back in my junior year of high school (around 2002). I was in a computer class, it was a very general class where we learned how to type but also got a little familiarity with stuff like Adobe Photoshop and Music Studio.

They had a substitute teacher.

The teacher who normally taught the class had a baby prior to the semester that I took the class, so a substitute teacher covered her entire maternity leave. The substitute was a complete witch.

The fun and entertainment I got from the original teacher’s typing class that I had taken the semester before was now replaced by an evil woman who expected us to be professionals at programs we had only just learned about.

Who grades that harshly in a typing class?

(Nobody in the class had higher than a B average.)

She dumped on my first Photoshop assignment because she didn’t like the subject matter. (It was a mech robot with a Gundam inspired energy sword that I drew and colored by hand, taking me nearly a month to complete.) I used Photoshop to clean up some of the rough edges and make it look even more realistic, a feat that should have been awarded high marks but because she hated the subject matter, it got a D+.

He had fun with the next assignment.

The next week, we started our segment on Music Studio. Her assignment was to create a music clip that sounded weird or funny. I found a synth wave in the program labeled “final crash” and played it to myself, a descending crescendo followed by final beat in an upbeat chord. Using the software I created a loop of this sound clip and reversed it – playing the sound forward and backward in repeating patterns for about fifteen seconds.

Well, seems like this kid had at least some technical know-how.

My fellow students found the resulting music to be hilarious, but the teacher absolutely hated it, even going into dry heaves at the sound of it. She gave me a zero on the assignment and threatened me with detention if I ever played the sound again. I was already on the brink of failing my class prior to this because of the way she was grading my work. So this was the determining factor for me to take revenge.

He recruited a friend to help.

I didn’t mind a few detentions from a teacher I disliked if it meant making her life miserable for a few weeks as a taste of the misery she put me through. A friend of mine worked for the IT department of the school as part of his aspirations to get a computer science degree. I gave him the offending sound clip and he notified the teacher that he needed to perform an update on her computer during her lunch break. My class was after her lunch, so I got to see my revenge in all of its glory.

Putting their young minds to good work.

My friend went into the sound files of her computer and replaced all of her notification sounds with a three second piece of this sound clip. Every time she received an email, instant message, or any other warning from her computer this sound would play at nearly maximum volume. The added bonus being that to prevent students from tampering with teachers’ computers they needed to input an IT password to access the control panels and turn it off. It was an IT password they didn’t share with substitute teachers because of access to grading and transcripts. Substitute teacher had a complete meltdown after just two emails from IT about the computer update. She sent me to the office and tried to have me expelled because of this sound.

Even the principal thought it was funny, so you know it was a good joke.

Our principal laughed her out of the office.

Substitute teacher unplugged her computer and took emails and instant messages on her phone for the entire duration of the final two weeks of class.

Revenge that keeps on giving.

The other students in my class used to play the sound clip from their computers to annoy her. We even managed to get the sound clip played during the morning announcements, which I can only imagine made her throw things at the television.

At least the regular teacher recognized talent!

When the original teacher returned from her maternity leave at the beginning of my senior year, she changed my grade in the previous semester’s class from a D to an A+ after reviewing my assignments.

Revenge achieved. Also, witchy substitute was asked not to return to my school district as a substitute for the rest of her teaching career.

I’m not one for a witch hunt, but this seems like mean teacher deserved a bad grade.

Ding-dong, the substitute witch is dead.

