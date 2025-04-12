An Unexpected Guest Crashed Their Campsite, And A Heated Exchange Over Firewood Threatened To Ruin The Whole Trip

The great outdoors offers plenty of room to breathe, that is, unless someone starts encroaching on your space.

AITA For taking our timber back from another camper Staying in a caravan park/paid campsite, we were told upon check-in that we could take up two sites. The sites were a bit awkward and skinny, and the management usually didn’t put people together, instead situating them two sites apart when needed.

Our site didn’t have a fire pit or picnic table, but the site next to ours did, so with this information, we used the picnic table and fire pit on the site next to us. Today, on our last night, a car pulled up to the site next to us.

We had to move our car, and I explained to the woman that we were surprised since management had told us they wouldn’t put anyone next to us. That was why we had parked on that site and used the fire pit and picnic table. She said she was a last-minute booking. We were more than happy to move our car — hubby was popping out anyway.

She unpacked her car and set up a fire with bits and bobs around her, including our timber. We had left a few pieces of our timber there, intending to use them. She ended up leaving, and when hubby came home, he went to get our timber and set up our travel fire pit.

She came back, noticed we had taken the firewood, and came over to me directly. She said she noticed we took the firewood and told us that was an “AH move.” I told her it was our own timber and that I had already explained we had been using that fire pit because management told us we wouldn’t have anyone on that site.

I was super annoyed when she called us AHs for it. She said, “You have plenty of timber,” but we barely had enough for a good fire for the night. She hadn’t brought any timber with her, while we had already cut ours to size and come prepared. AITA?

