He Saw Someone Taking Up Two Parking Spots In Front Of His House, So He Squeezed In And Parked Inches From His Bumper, Which Made The Guy Upset

When you live in an area where street parking is the only option, you sometimes need to squeeze into tight spots.

What would you do if someone who doesn’t live in the area parked so that they were taking up two spots in front of your home?

That is what happened to the driver in this story, so he parked inches from the guys bumper.

The other driver was not happy.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA- parked an inch from a double parker’s bumper I live in a downtown area, with very limited street only parking. My block is the first block of unmetered parking, which can cause problems when events are in my area with limited parking. It happens, I live in the city. When I come home from work today, the street’s pretty full as usual.

This would be very frustrating.

However, there’s an SUV taking up the middle of two spaces (at least 5 feet behind the car in front, but just enough where I can’t fit in) behind all my usual neighbors parked respectfully. There’s just enough room to squeeze behind him and out of a driveway, but I was less than an inch from his bumper. I park, and go inside. Just now, I ran to the store and got lucky enough to have that car owner come back when I’m getting in mine.

Clearly they aren’t used to parking in this area.

As far as I can tell, someone who doesn’t live on our street with out of state plates. When he sees me get in my car, he very angrily knocks on my window: “Why the heck did you park so close dude?” “Well, I live in this house and the street is my only spot to park. I apologize, let me back up so you can leave.”

Couldn’t he have just pulled forward?

“Yeah, back the heck up dude.” So, am I wrong for parking closely to his bumper, as he was in two spaces in front of my house? Just wondering if I’m taking parking too seriously.

He might not have been used to parking in such tight areas, but he still should have been able to pull out going forward.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this.

It really is this simple.

It doesn’t make sense why he was upset.

Exactly, get out of here.

I think this commenter is right.

Yeah, he had plenty of room.

What is this guy even upset about?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.