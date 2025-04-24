Her Fiancé Moved In With Her, But He Didn’t Offer To Help Pay Any Of The Bills. Now She’s Really Bothered Since He Pays For His Adult Daughter’s Expenses.

Parents want to take care of their children even when they’re adults.

This woman explains that her fiancé has been paying for his daughter’s utilities, and let’s her live rent free in his former home.

She thinks it’s unfair that he doesn’t pay anything while living at her house, so she gave him two options. If he doesn’t pick one, she won’t marry him.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for not wanting to marry my fiancé until he stops paying for his adult child that lives in his home while he lives in my home for free? When my fiancé and I got together, he moved into my place, and his daughter and her son stayed living in his house. She has a very good job and makes very good money, probably more than he does.

This woman’s fiancé pays nothing at her house.

He continues to pay for all of the utilities and everything, and she pays nothing—no rent or anything. She is 30-something years old. Meanwhile, he pays nothing at my house.

She gave him two choices before marrying him.

I don’t feel that we should get married until he can do one of two things. Either he can tell her that she needs to move out on her own so he can either sell his house or rent it out to make income. Or he can tell her that she needs to take over all of the utilities. Not necessarily make her pay rent, but make her pay the utilities herself.

She doesn’t think it’s fair for them to subsidize his daughter’s cost of living.

I don’t feel he or we should be paying for her cost of living. I also have adult children who are out on their own, so I know what it’s like. I do not financially take care of any of my children. They have to figure it out for themselves. AITA?

It sounds like her real issue is that he doesn’t pay any of the bills at her house. If he can afford to split the bills with her and pay for his daughter’s bills, that’s his decision.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

You’ll feel much lighter without a freeloader on your back.

