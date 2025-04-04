Why Did Target Refuse To Sell This Shopper A Purse That She And Her Daughter Wanted To Buy?

When shopping at a store like Target, you will have a lot of great items to choose from.

What happens if the item you want won’t ring up properly and even says not to sell it? That’s what happened to this TikToker.

She starts off her video showing her at the checkout line, looking surprised and disappointed. The caption on the screen reads, “Target trip gone wrong.”

It then cuts to showing a display with some cute purses that she seems to want and then back to her checking out. When she scans the barcode on one of the purses, the screen reads, “A team member is on the way.”

That happens sometimes, they may need to take off a security device or something.

Once the worker arrives, they say, “Well, you can check if the pink one does it.” And then she scans the pink purse and it says the same thing.

That is unfortunate, I wonder what is wrong with them.

Finally, she shows the receipt that prints out, and it says, “Do Not Sell.”

What the heck? That would be very disappointing.

Why would they have something out on the sales floor if it wasn’t for sale?

Watch the whole video below and see if you can figure it out.

Let’s look at the comments and see what they say.

This person says it is because there was a recall on the product.

Here is someone who says she got something free when this happened.

Wow, this commenter got a great deal.

They shouldn’t have it on the sales floor if they can’t sell it!

