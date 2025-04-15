Wife Leaves Her Husband By Text After Years Of Feeling Unsupported, But Now He’s Hurt That She Didn’t Say It To His Face

Being in a relationship where you’re constantly overlooked can leave you feeling more alone than actually being alone.

So, what would you do if your partner refused to back you up, ignored your needs, and made you feel like you were carrying the entire relationship on your own?

Would you keep hoping they’d eventually change?

Or would you walk away for good without a big, drawn-out goodbye?

In the following story, one woman is dealing with this very situation and decides to quietly leave.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for leaving my husband because he never supported me, and for telling him through a text instead of in person? I (30F) have been married to Chris (32M) for 4 years. On the surface, everything appeared to be fine, but I couldn’t ignore the cracks anymore. I’m feeling lost and am questioning whether I made the wrong decision. Maybe I’m overreacting. Chris has always been a great person in many ways, but when it comes to our relationship, it felt like I was invisible. His family is amazing, but there’s been constant tension between his sister Rachel and me. She’s always been extremely critical of me, and Chris never stood up for me. She’s made fun of my weight, my hobbies, my choices, and every time I tried talking to Chris about it, he’d laugh it off and tell me not to let her get to me.

But it hurt. It really hurt that he didn’t have my back. It wasn’t just Rachel, though. It was the little things that added up over time. He’d forget important dates, like our anniversary or my birthday. He’d leave dirty laundry around the house for days and never make an effort to help with cleaning. I worked full-time, took care of our home, and when I’d ask for help, he’d say he was tired or busy with work. But he never seemed too tired to play video games or hang out with his friends.

The final straw came recently. I’ve been going through some health issues, and I’ve needed extra support from him. But instead of helping, he acted like it wasn’t a big deal and told me I was overreacting. I went to the doctor and found out I need surgery, and I realized I couldn’t continue like this. I can’t keep giving everything and getting nothing in return. I told him I was leaving through a text because, honestly, I didn’t think he would listen in person. He was so consumed by his work and hobbies that I felt like my feelings weren’t even on his radar.

I didn’t want to make a big, dramatic scene, so I just packed my things while he was at work and left. I left a message on his phone telling him I couldn’t keep living like this. He’s upset and hurt, and I feel guilty, but at the same time, I don’t feel like I owe him any more of my energy. I don’t know if I made the right choice, but I’m at a point where I need to prioritize my happiness and well-being. Now I’m wondering if I should have been more direct in person. Did I go about it all wrong? Did I act too hastily, or am I justified in walking away after everything I’ve been through? AITA?

