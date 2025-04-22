Couple Is Temporarily Staying With Her Sick Mother To Cheer Her Up, But Her Mother’s Neighbor Is So Intrusive That They Threatened To Leave

Everyone has probably had a nosy, annoying neighbor at one point or another.

Aita for telling my sister and her neighbor to stop convincing my husband into ‘therapy’ otherwise we’ll leave I am (27f) and I have been married to my husband (28m) from past 3 years. We grew up together and even went to the same school and college, we started dating when we turn 15. My husband and I moved temporarily in my parents home.

My mom is extremely sick so she asked me to stay with her for a month or two so I started living with her. My sister (24f) lives with my parents and she’s being a pain in my butt as well along with their neighbor. This neighbor is very close to my parents and visits everyday and spends time with my mom and sister which i am grateful of but I don’t appreciate how she’s butting in my relationship.

My husband is a bit rude or appears as one. He doesn’t like people and minds his own business. He’s kinda angry all the time but doesn’t show it. He doesn’t like talking about it with others except me. He’s the type of guy that if a family member needed his help he’ll be the first one to show up. My husband is quite all the time and only talks to strangers if they initiate the conversation otherwise he’ll focus on his work. He’s a workaholic, but the ‘neighbor’ keeps trying to talk to him.

At first she would just initiate small talks which my husband hates but tolerated, but then she tried to convince him to go to therapy and said that her cousin is a therapist. My husband refused but she kept bringing it up everyday and tried to convince him. After a few days when he had enough, he told her that he appreciates her concern but she should stay out of his life as it’s none of her concern. My husband told me that he’s tired of this and he’s only staying with us because I and his mil asked him and he doesn’t want his mil to get involved so either I stop this or he’ll go back home.

So I told her to stop asking or convincing my husband into therapy or whatever. And she said that she’s just trying to help me and my husband, maybe my husband needs help cause the way he’s acting is like an abuser and asked me if I am okay. Even my sister joined her and said that my husband’s behavior is ‘concerning’ and maybe I should do something about it. I got a bit angry after hearing them and told them that they should stay out of our lives otherwise we will leave right away and go back to our home.

My husband and my stance is that we are here to cheer my mother up which is why we aren’t involving her into this but if they don’t stop we will leave. Both of them said that they’ll stop interfering in my marriage and I was rude to them when they just wanted to help me. Am i the jerk? I get they were trying to help me but who would get this pushy? I don’t even know her properly.

