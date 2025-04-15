Woman Calls Her Boyfriend Lazy After He Refuses To Help Around The House, But Now He’s Giving Her The Silent Treatment

Living with someone who refuses to pull their weight can chip away at your patience over time.

What would you do if your partner expected you to handle all the household chores simply because they worked nights and earned more money, even though you were juggling grad school?

Would you bite your tongue and keep the peace?

Or would you finally call them out for doing the bare minimum?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this exact scenario and is seeking advice.

Here’s the full story.

AITAH for telling my boyfriend that he’s lazy? I (26F) have been living with my boyfriend (30M) for almost 2 years now. Most of the time, I am the one doing the dishes, laundry, cleaning the bathroom, and other household chores. On the other hand, he cooks, and does some work like fixing stuff around the house, sometimes throws the trash, etc. (these chores rarely happen, once or twice every 2 weeks). What really annoys me is that he works night shift (works from home) and most of the time after work he just plays video games with friends, then sleeps, wakes up, drinks coffee, and starts working, and the same cycle.

Fed up, she told him what she thought.

On the other hand, I am currently studying for graduate school, but I still have time to do the dishes when I get home and other chores. I am always annoyed whenever I see the dishes being washed, then he just uses them right away and leaves them in the sink. Sometimes he cannot even fold laundry, said that there’s no need since he has me doing that stuff for him. Another thing that annoyed me is that when he said his New Year’s resolution was to “do less.” I got really mad the other day when he said that he wanted to rest, so he did not go to work, but in the end, he stayed up late to play video games with his friends. That’s when I called him lazy and now he’s mad and won’t talk to me. I tried talking to him but he just says “I won’t talk to you cause I’m lazy.” AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s so upset.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to give her.

It sounds like he may be lazy, and hearing it might be what he needs to change.

