Woman Canceled Her Streaming Services To Save Money, And When She Asked Her Friend If She Could Use Her Streaming Service Login Info, Her Friend Refused

Friends share things, but not everything.

This woman explains how her friend canceled all her streaming subscriptions, but she thought she’d still have access to these streaming services by mooching off of her accounts.

She said no and explained why.

Check out the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to share my streaming after my friend cancelled hers to save money? I have subscriptions to a few streaming services that I pay for myself. My friend used to have her own accounts, but a few months ago, she told me she was canceling them to “save money.” She joked that she could just use mine instead since I already pay for them.

This woman said she wasn’t comfortable sharing her accounts.

At first, I thought she was kidding, but after she canceled her subscriptions, she kept asking for my login info. I told her I wasn’t comfortable sharing since I pay for these services myself, and I don’t want anyone messing with my recommendations. Or they could get me locked out for too many users.

Her friend said she’s being stingy.

She called me stingy. She said that since I wouldn’t even notice her using it, I should just let her. I still said no, and now, she’s upset.

She thought her friend was being unfair.

She said I’m being selfish over something that costs me nothing extra. But I feel like she made the choice to cancel her accounts, and she shouldn’t expect me to cover for her. AITA for refusing to share my streaming accounts?

Her friend is the one who messed up by expecting her to let her use her login info.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This friend’s entitlement is over the top.

