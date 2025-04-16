Woman Corrected Her Husband’s Knowledge Of How Biology Works And His Mom Backed Her Up, So He Stormed Off In Embarrassment

There’s no shame in admitting that what you believe to be true is actually wrong.

This woman and her husband were talking about genetics and biology.

He said that they are getting another baby girl because she has 3 sisters.

She calmly corrected him, saying that’s not how biology works, but he kept insisting that his knowledge of the subject was right.

Read the story below to find out how it all ended up in some serious drama.

Aita for explaining to my husband he’s the reason we keep having daughters. I (30F) have 2 daughters. I am currently pregnant with my 3rd girl. We just found out this morning. On the drive to my husband’s mother’s house, he explained that he was a bit disappointed because we’re having another girl.

This woman explained how biology works.

Then, he said, “I should’ve expected this, because you have 3 sisters.” I explained that me having 3 sisters have nothing to do with the gender of our child. He said it’s genetics, and that I’m the reason for our daughters. I told him that’s not how biology works. He said it is.

Her husband explained how he understood the subject.

He then went on the explain that his mom only has brothers, and his two oldest brothers both have two sons because of his mom’s side. I told him that doesn’t make any sense because it should be the same for him then. He said no, because both of their wives have more brothers than sisters.

He was getting frustrated trying to explain himself.

He was getting frustrated, but I was just laughing at him. I explained that he and his two older brothers have different dads, but out of his dad’s 8 kids, 3 are boys and 5 are girls. The men determines the gender.

He asked his mom, who has a biology degree.

He said that it’s not true, because the kids his dad had with his mom are all boys. He dropped it, and said he’ll ask his mom who has a degree in biology. So, we get to his parents house for brunch. He asks his mom if I’m the reason we kept having girls.

His mom made a clear explanation,

She told him bluntly that the men determines the gender, and it’s actually not a 50/50 chance. She then went on to explain this: The more of one gender you have, the higher the chances that your next child is also going to be that gender.

He texted her that he was embarrassed.

So, he asked, is it likely that he’ll have a boy. She told him that if he keeps trying, it might happen. He just walked to the car, and said he’s going for a drive. I received a text from him saying that I didn’t have to embarrass him like that. I was so confused. AITA?

He embarrassed himself. He was wrong but didn’t believe it until he asked his mom.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

He needs to do his research, says this person.

LOL at this funny comment.

Uh oh! People are calling him an idiot.

This person shares a valid point.

Finally, this person thinks he deserved it.

Sometimes, facts hurt more than feelings… especially when an expert backs them up.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.