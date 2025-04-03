Woman Didn’t Think She Was An Evil Stepmom Until Her Step-Daughter Wanted An Early Inheritance Of A Family Heirloom

Treasured family heirlooms are irreplaceable – and sometimes contentious.

Should you hold onto a family heirloom that means a lot to you or pass it on to another family member who really wants it?

That’s the question the woman in this story is grappling with.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA for not letting my stepdaughter have my grandmother’s bracelet? My grandmother left me a bracelet when she passed. It’s not super expensive, but it has a lot of sentimental value to me. I wore it at my wedding, and I’ve kept it safe ever since.

Her stepdaughter noticed the bracelet.

My stepdaughter (16) saw it in my jewelry box a while back and said it was “so pretty.” I told her it belonged to my grandma, and she asked if she could have it when she turns 18. I kind of laughed it off and said, “We’ll see.” That was months ago.

The step-daughter really wants the bracelet.

Well, last week, she brought it up again, but this time, she told me she already considers it hers. I told her I never said I would give it to her, and it was important to me. She got upset and said I should want to pass it down to her because she’s “basically my daughter.”

Tricky family dynamics.

I told her I love her, but this is one of the few things I have left of my grandmother, and I don’t want to give it away. She stormed off, later told my husband I was treating her like she wasn’t family, and now he’s on her side too. He says it wouldn’t hurt me to let her have it and that it would mean a lot to her.

It is her bracelet.

I told him it means a lot to ME, and I don’t understand why she feels entitled to it. Now they’re both giving me the cold shoulder, and I feel like I’m going crazy. AITA?

