Woman Doesn’t Like How Wild Her Friend’s Kids Are, But Her Friend Is Offended When She Plans To Travel On A Different Flight

Parenting can be very difficult, and it doesn’t help when you get unasked for advice or criticism from people who don’t even have kids.

The woman who tells today’s story doesn’t have kids, and she knows she hurt the feelings of her friend who does have kids when she told her how she really feels about their behavior.

However, she’s wondering if she was justified for what she said.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH For saying I didn’t want to be on the same flight as my friend’s kids? I know this is going to make me sound like a jerk but I promise I wasn’t trying to be. My friend (32F) and I (31F) have been friends since middle school. She has 3 kids, 8M, 5M, and an 11 month old. I am kid free.

She doesn’t like how wild her friend’s kids are.

My husband and I have never had the desire to have children and I still don’t. There’s two of us in the friend group of 5 that don’t have kids but we still all like to get together a few times a month (kids included sometimes). The problem is, her kids are unruly and terrible. She lets them do whatever, whenever, and however. When we’re out, she lets them run wild around restaurants and climb on tables.

Biting the dog is clearly crossing the line!

We’ve tried to talk to her about this as the other kids, roughly around the same age, are super well behaved and it’s embarrassing to be around. I started inviting her less to my place whenever I host because her middle child loves to bite and pull my dog’s tail. He hides and whines and runs from him but the kid chases him. Whenever we try to “discipline” them, she gets upset and tells us that’s not how she does it. She lets them express themselves.

Travel plans are causing friendship drama.

We’re planning a group trip that requires us to fly across the country. At lunch, my friend who is also kid free talked about how we should get our tickets together so us and our husbands can sit together. When we talked about going a day earlier than everyone else, the friend with kids got upset and said we were trying to exclude them.

She wants to avoid traveling with the kids.

We’re going a day early to do an event that isn’t kid friendly and bar hop to some places we saw recommended on TikTok. I told her this is what we were doing but she suggested we all fly together so we could help with the kids since they’ll be bringing a lot of things. The thing is, is that I don’t want to be on the same flight as them. We flew together to Disney awhile back and they screamed the entire flight, wouldn’t stay seated, and I’m sure annoyed every passenger.

Her friend ignores the kids’ bad behavior.

I understand kids cry and can be annoying but I feel terrible subjecting other people to this behavior like that and they’re not even my kids. She does nothing to stop it. She said she kind of tunes them out and lets them cry it out but other people shouldn’t have to suffer like that.

She might’ve been too honest.

This is where I may have been the jerk. I told her I was flying the day before because I wanted a peaceful flight. I said I didn’t want to feel embarrass or subjected to the behavior her kids displayed while being in a crowded airport or a full flight. I know I could have worded it better but it was the truth.

Her friend is now saying she’s not going to go on the trip at all.

She ended up leaving from brunch upset and then sent me a message saying her and her family wouldn’t go because I hated her children. She said all flights have kids that cry and be loud so I should just get over it. I’m going to have kids on my flight regardless. Am I wrong? How do I fix this?

On the one hand, maybe this is a huge win because the friend with the annoying kids may not be going on the trip at all, but if she wants her friend to go, then it’s a problem.

It probably would’ve been better to stick to the excuse of traveling a day early for the event and bar hopping instead of bringing up the kids’ behavior.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her friend isn’t a very good parent.

Good friends are honest.

It might be best to let the friendship end.

She needs to protect her dog.

I wouldn’t want to be on the same flight with these kids either!

That poor dog!

