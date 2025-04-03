Woman Finds It Super Annoying When Her Coworker Makes Comments About What She Brings For Lunch, So She Finally Told Him To Stop
by Diana Whelan
Pexels/Reddit
A lot of people probably look forward to their lunch break at work, but in today’s story, one woman is super annoyed every day at lunch because of one of her coworkers and his annoying comments about her food.
He might not mean any harm, but she can’t take the comments anymore.
Is it wrong to call him out on how annoying he’s being?
Let’s read the whole story.
AITAH for telling my coworker to stop commenting on my food?
I (26F) work in an office with a small team, and we all eat lunch in the break room.
One of my coworkers, Matt (30M), has this habit of commenting on what everyone is eating.
At first, it seemed harmless—just little remarks like “Oh, going healthy today?” or “Wow, that looks heavy.”
Lately, though, it’s been getting on my nerves because he does it every single day. No matter what I bring, he has something to say.
Nothing worse than feeling self-conscious about what you eat at work.
If it’s a salad, he jokes about me being “on a diet.”
If I bring leftovers from a restaurant, he makes a comment about how “someone’s fancy.”
If it’s homemade, he asks why I “bother cooking so much.”
She finally spoke up.
Yesterday, I finally told him, “Hey, can you stop commenting on my food? It’s getting really annoying.”
He looked surprised and said he was just making conversation.
I said I’d rather eat in peace without someone always analyzing my lunch.
She’s wondering if she should’ve kept her thoughts to herself.
Now, a couple of coworkers are saying I was too harsh and that he was just trying to be friendly.
Matt has been acting weird around me since, and I’m wondering if I overreacted.
AITAH?
Matt’s harmless remarks quickly turned into a constant source of irritation, and she finally spoke up.
Now, she’s questioning whether she overreacted, but the relentless comments had to end at some point.
Let’s see what Reddit has to say.
This person agrees it’s super odd to comment on food like this, but has a good solution to it all.
This person says she did the right thing.
And this person says flat out: Do NOT comment on people’s food. Just don’t.
Food for thought: Keep your comments to yourself.
