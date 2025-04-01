Woman Gave Her Mom A List Of Chores To Do While Staying At Her House, But Her Mom Said She’s Asking Too Much And Called Her Ungrateful

Rent-free living is something most people would be grateful for.

This woman let her mom stay with her and her husband rent-free, but she expects her mom to help out around the house.

Her mom doesn’t want to help at all.

AITA for giving my mom a list of chores for letting her live with me? My mother (45) recently moved in with my husband and I (23) and our toddler. We have a lot of space in our home, so we had plenty of room for her. She just got out of a bad relationship. She is living with us for free, but I’m requiring her to do certain chores. And I need her to help watch my son at times to help us out.

She’s not working, and she’s just always gone doing her own thing. She does not help very much at all. She refused to even watch our son, so we could go out for my husband’s birthday despite the fact she is living here with no cost.

Not to mention, my mom didn’t even raise me. She only got custody back when I was a senior in high school. My grandma raised me. I feel like this should be her chance to make up for it.

But when confronted, she says that I’m ungrateful. She’s always been very self-centered and selfish my whole life. She’s been focusing on boyfriends and partying, rather than being a mom, so this is making me resent her even more!

She’s been out of the house, spending all her time with a new guy. Instead of actually helping me, or being a good grandmother. Yet she is saying I’m asking too much because she just got out of an abusive relationship a little over a month ago.

A few chores in exchange for rent-free accommodation? Yes, please.

