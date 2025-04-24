Woman Has Been Helping Her Younger Brother Financially Without Telling Her Partner, So He Broke Up With Her When He Found Out

Financial issues are common causes of breakups.

This woman has strong cultural traditions of helping family out financially.

Her partner does not understand why she keeps giving money to her brother, so he broke up with her.

Now, she’s wondering if he messed up or if he ex overreacted.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for breaking up with my partner over my family? I (26F) give my little brother an allowance every month. It’s kind of what’s expected of me, as I’m in a traditional family. We believe that as soon as you get a job, you should provide for your family. I didn’t have much problem with this, but my brother was just being greedy at times.

Her partner got mad that she gave her brother some money.

I didn’t exactly tell my partner I was giving money to my brother, so when he found out, he got mad, and we got into a really bad arguement. He was yelling at me for being so “stupid” and “reckless with our money” even though I paid for these all with my own paycheck.

She explained that it was expected in her culture.

He’s from an English background, whilst my family is East Asian. And so, we have stronger traditions concerning money and providing than he does. I told him that he wouldn’t understand why I give my brother money because of this.

He left that night after a heated debate.

Words were exchanged, and he called me a “pushover.” I got mad, obviously. I told him that I don’t need him hovering over my own money choices. I said he needs to back off. He didn’t take this well, and so he left and stayed in a hotel that night.

He moved out, and she couldn’t afford to live on her own.

Fast forward to the present day, he’s moved out. I can’t afford the bills and everything by myself, so I think I’m going to have to move back in with my family. I think he’s overreacting, and I called him and told him that.

Now, she doesn’t understand if she was in the wrong.

He’s blocked me on basically everything, so I think he’s broken up with me. I get he can see my brother as a moocher, but I don’t get why that’s his concern? So, AITAH?

It’s her money, so she should get to decide what she does with it, but she should’ve been honest with her boyfriend from the beginning.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person is being honest with their comment.

Here’s another insightful remark.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Short but straightforward.

Finally, communication is key, says this person.

Cultural differences can create a huge impact on relationships.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.