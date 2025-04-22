Woman Is Subletting Her Room While She’s Out Of Town During The Week, But Wants To Sleep On The Couch On The Weekends

Imagine living in a house with a couple friends when you get a temporary work opportunity in another city.

Taking the opportunity would mean temporarily moving, so you look for and find someone to sublet your room.

Now here is the big question that the woman in today’s story isn’t sure how to answer.

Should this roommate still be allowed to stay at the house where she’s subletting her room when she’s in town?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I didn’t let my roommate stay on the couch every weekend while she is subletting her room? I currently live in a share house with two other roommates. One of my roommates decided to work in another town for a few months for a university work placement, so she decided to sublet her room to save money while staying with her family. This arrangement was only intended to last until April, but my roommate has said she’s now away until September as she decided to take on a full-time role following her placement. This wasn’t a problem as the person subletting her room is happy to extend their stay, and they have been easy to live with.

But there’s another problem.

But now, my roommate has said she has a commitment back here every weekend and intends on staying on our couch in the lounge room every Friday and Saturday night. She didn’t really ask if that would be okay, she just stated it to me as if she was assuming it would be fine.

It’s not fine with her.

I personally don’t want to have a fourth roommate using a shared space as a bedroom for two nights a week. She would also be using the bathroom two of us already share. It just doesn’t feel right for her to get the best of both worlds and be able to save her rent money while still using the space when she needs it.

The lounge room is also where the front door is, so it would feel like you’re walking into and out of someone’s bedroom every time you enter and leave the house.

She’s not sure what to do.

I’m not sure if I’m being unnecessarily pedantic about it and should just let her stay, or if this is valid and I should ask her to find somewhere else to stay. She has other friends here who might be more comfortable with this arrangement.

She’s subletting her room, so it’s not really her place right now.

Sleeping on the couch needs to be a discussion and not a demand under these circumstances.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She shouldn’t be staying there while the subletter is staying there.

This person suggests telling her to pay part of the rent.

She needs to find somewhere else to stay.

If she does sleep on the couch, don’t tip toe around in the living room to avoid disturbing her.

This person suggests telling the landlord.

If she’s not paying the rent, she can’t stay there.

End of story.

