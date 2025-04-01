Woman Keeps Rejecting Her Friend’s Phone Call Because She’s On The Subway, So Her Friend Got Annoyed And Called Her Lazy

People on the phone while on public transport can be annoying.

This woman didn’t want to answer her friend’s calls while she was on the subway, but her friend kept calling.

Now they’re both annoyed at each other.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not answering the call? I was on the subway when my friend called me. I didn’t answer. Instead, I messaged back with two question marks (“??”).

This woman answered her phone.

She called again. I answered, but neither of us could hear each other. I didn’t have the energy for it, so I just hung up after 23 seconds.

Her friend needed her help to translate something.

She called again, and I didn’t answer. I messaged her: “Type.” She then asked how to say something in a different language. “My driver’s license hasn’t arrived yet.” So I typed the sentence for her.

She asked her friend to send an audio message.

But then she asked me to send it as an audio message. I told her to try sending an audio first. She replied, “How would I know? Okay, I’ll try,” and sent one. I told her she mispronounced a word. She then asked how to pronounce it correctly.

She helped her search for the pronunciation online.

I told her to look it up on Google, and I sent a screenshot of the search result. I added a red circle around the “Hear pronunciation” button. She called me lazy, and said I could’ve just sent an audio. Then she sent another audio saying the word. I responded, “Yeah, like that.”

Her friend called again and got annoyed.

She proceeded to call me about four more times and she sent another audio message telling me to answer the darn phone. I said I couldn’t. She replied, “I’m here, and this is urgent. You can’t answer for one minute? Your ear isn’t going to fall off.”

She didn’t think the issue was that urgent.

I responded, “If it’s so urgent, why can’t you send it in a message?” She said, “If it wasn’t serious, I wouldn’t be calling repeatedly.” BTW, she frequently calls for little things like, “What bus should I get on?” AITA?

It sounds like her friend was desperate for help. Maybe OP could’ve explained that it’s hard for her to hear on the subway so her friend would understand that she’s not just brushing her off.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user thinks they’re both exhausting.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

Here’s another valid point.

You need to learn to communicate, advises this person.

And finally, this person shares their honest opinion.

Who needs enemies when you have friends like these two?

