April 7, 2025 at 12:49 am

Woman Mistakes Another Customer For An Employee, But When The Customer Walks Away With The Woman’s Sweater She Flips Out

by Jayne Elliott

smiling woman holds sweater on a hanger

Shutterstock/Reddit

Imagine going clothes shopping when another customer hands you a sweater.

It might seem kind of odd, but if you liked the sweater, maybe you’d take it and decide to buy it.

That’s what happens in today’s story, but with a lot of drama.

The police are called.

Names are called.

Let’s see why a sweater is causing such a commotion.

IDWHL, but thanks for the shirt

My boss lady told me this one.

She went to an outlet mall for Black Friday shopping, and told me this one today.

Tw= That woman BL: boss lady

TW: “excuse me, do you have more of these?”

BL ignores her, continuing to look through the rack

BL played it cool.

TW literally throws this sweater across the rack and into my boss lady’s face TW: “I freaking asked you a question and you can answer me right now!”

BL: “Thanks!” Deciding to just buy this sweater only to irritate this lady, and leave the store

After checking out TW is screaming over the crowd, “Stop! What the hell are you think you’re going with MY sweater!”

Runs after BL and grabs her bag screaming like a madwoman and slapping at BL calling her all sorts of things.

And insisting she gets fired!

It got even more intense!

My boss just kept saying, “WTH, I don’t work here!” “GET AWAY!” Etc.

Security shows up to pull the lady away, and she SCRATCHED at their face!!

TW gets restrained, falls to the floor and tries to fake a seizure saying, “you’re making me have a seizure” “call 911!”

Police show up, and the madwoman is loaded into the back of the car, AND SHE SPITS ON THE WINDOW!!

My boss made her statement, and wore the sweater to work today.

It’s her new favorite.

I love that she kept the sweater!

That other customer literally sounds crazy.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She didn’t fake a seizure very well.

Screenshot 2025 03 20 at 6.17.01 PM Woman Mistakes Another Customer For An Employee, But When The Customer Walks Away With The Womans Sweater She Flips Out

It might be a bad idea to wear the sweater.

Screenshot 2025 03 20 at 6.17.36 PM Woman Mistakes Another Customer For An Employee, But When The Customer Walks Away With The Womans Sweater She Flips Out

Some people really do cause chaos pretty quickly.

Screenshot 2025 03 20 at 6.17.51 PM Woman Mistakes Another Customer For An Employee, But When The Customer Walks Away With The Womans Sweater She Flips Out

Yes, the boss lady didn’t exactly correct the customer.

Screenshot 2025 03 20 at 6.18.07 PM Woman Mistakes Another Customer For An Employee, But When The Customer Walks Away With The Womans Sweater She Flips Out

Another person found the story hilarious.

Screenshot 2025 03 20 at 6.18.19 PM Woman Mistakes Another Customer For An Employee, But When The Customer Walks Away With The Womans Sweater She Flips Out

Talk about a dramatic shopping trip!

That woman sounds like she needs serious help.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter