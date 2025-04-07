Woman Mistakes Another Customer For An Employee, But When The Customer Walks Away With The Woman’s Sweater She Flips Out

Imagine going clothes shopping when another customer hands you a sweater.

It might seem kind of odd, but if you liked the sweater, maybe you’d take it and decide to buy it.

That’s what happens in today’s story, but with a lot of drama.

The police are called.

Names are called.

Let’s see why a sweater is causing such a commotion.

IDWHL, but thanks for the shirt My boss lady told me this one. She went to an outlet mall for Black Friday shopping, and told me this one today. Tw= That woman BL: boss lady TW: “excuse me, do you have more of these?” BL ignores her, continuing to look through the rack

BL played it cool.

TW literally throws this sweater across the rack and into my boss lady’s face TW: “I freaking asked you a question and you can answer me right now!” BL: “Thanks!” Deciding to just buy this sweater only to irritate this lady, and leave the store After checking out TW is screaming over the crowd, “Stop! What the hell are you think you’re going with MY sweater!” Runs after BL and grabs her bag screaming like a madwoman and slapping at BL calling her all sorts of things. And insisting she gets fired!

It got even more intense!

My boss just kept saying, “WTH, I don’t work here!” “GET AWAY!” Etc. Security shows up to pull the lady away, and she SCRATCHED at their face!! TW gets restrained, falls to the floor and tries to fake a seizure saying, “you’re making me have a seizure” “call 911!” Police show up, and the madwoman is loaded into the back of the car, AND SHE SPITS ON THE WINDOW!! My boss made her statement, and wore the sweater to work today. It’s her new favorite.

I love that she kept the sweater!

That other customer literally sounds crazy.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She didn’t fake a seizure very well.

It might be a bad idea to wear the sweater.

Some people really do cause chaos pretty quickly.

Yes, the boss lady didn’t exactly correct the customer.

Another person found the story hilarious.

Talk about a dramatic shopping trip!

That woman sounds like she needs serious help.

