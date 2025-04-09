Employee Returned From Her Honeymoon And Found Unacceptable Changes, So She Planned Her Escape And Surprised Her New Boss With It

A toxic workplace can push employees to leave sooner than they would otherwise.

This woman was on vacation for her honeymoon.

When she returned, she found mismanagement and unfair treatment from her new boss.

So, she planned her escape and delivered the perfect surprise.

Check out the story below for all the details.

Adios sucker My workplace was headed for the porcelain, but it all hit the fan while I was on vacation for my honeymoon. My boss was transferring to another location, and her replacement came in trashing all of her hard work to get our location running somewhat better.

This woman received additional responsibilities while she was on vacation.

There was a talk of me being written up for something out of the scope of my responsibilities. I was a contributing factor, but not sole cause. My hours were also changed, and I was never notified. So I’m refusing the change. The new boss believed fellow staff were responsible for telling me, and that’s garbage.

She had interviews and accepted a new job offer.

So while off, I had 2 interviews and an offer, which I accepted. Today, she’s fake nice to me, thinking I don’t know all of the nonsense that went on while I was off. She tried to explain and justify it.

Her new boss asked about her future plans, so she gave her two-week notice.

Finally, she starts talking about the future plans for all of us. She then asks me what I had in mind and the prior manager and I were working on. So, I dropped my two-week notice on her. My future endeavors will be elsewhere, darling.

Quitting like that must have felt good!

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This person shares a meaningful remark.

This is brilliant, says this user.

This person gives their personal thought.

This user shares their unpleasant experience.

Finally, well played, says this person.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.