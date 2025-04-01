Woman Told Her 10-Year-Old Sister-In-Law To Stop Spamming Her Phone, So The Young Girl Ran Crying To Her Mom

Having a sister-in-law that you’re close to is a blessing.

This woman explains that she is really close to her young sister-in-law, but today, when the girl asked for a favor, she wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Instead, the SIL escalated the situation and got her mom involved.

Did the SIL overreact, or should the woman have given in to the SIL’s request?

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for telling my SIL to stop texting me? I (31F) have a sister-in-law, whom I will be referring to as Opal. She is 10 years old. My husband and I have been together for 16 years, so I’ve been around for Opal’s entire life. As a result, we are very close.

Opal wanted this woman to go get donuts with her.

Opal texted me the other day. She asked me if we could go get mini donuts. This has been something we do together a lot over the years, nothing new for us. I told her that my pregnancy sickness was bad, so I couldn’t do it this time, but I said when I’m feeling better, we can go.

Opal began spamming her phone when she said no.

But Opal didn’t like that answer, so she kept texting me, spamming emojis and the word “please?” over and over again. I told her firmly that I’m not feeling well, so if she wanted donuts, she’d have to go with her mom or dad.

So she told Opal to stop texting her.

Again, more whining and complaining. I tried talking to her calmly again, but she wasn’t having it. So eventually, I snapped and told her to stop texting me. Cue the “you hate me!” texts and running to her mom crying about me being mean.

Her mother-in-law thought she was too harsh.

Mother-in-law is mad at me now. She says that I was too harsh with Opal. She said that I should “respect her feelings more as she grows into a young lady.” She added that I’ve “ruined the lines of communication” by asking her to stop texting me. AITA for telling my SIL to stop texting me?

Opal is behaving like a child because she’s a child. OP didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

It’s time for her to learn boundaries, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another insightful comment from this person.

This person thinks she should know better.

Finally, short and straightforward.

No means no. How hard is it to understand this?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.