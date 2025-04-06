Woman Yells At A Walmart She Assumes Is An Employee, But Paid For Her Bad Behavior At A Job Interview A Week Later

Imagine going to a store to shop for some essentials when another customer thinks you work there and starts chasing you, literally threatening you and yelling at you.

You might be kind of scared and try to get out of there as quickly as possible.

That’s what happens in today’s story, but the angry customer’s actions really backfire!

Let’s see what happened.

Entitled Woman Mistakes me for Employee at a Walmart and then comes for job interview… I was doing some late night shopping on a Sunday Night in Walmart when this woman comes up to me. “Excuse me, I need help finding these items.” She shoves a list to my chest. “I’m sorry, miss. I don’t work here.”

The customer was really angry.

I think that was the wrong thing to say as she just explodes on me. “BULL****! DON’T BE LAZY! YOU’RE IN THE UNIFORM!” My shirt was the same color as a Walmart employee’s but I was not an employee. “It’s the same color, but I repeat, I’m not an employee. I can’t help you.” “**** YOU! YOU LAZY JERK! GET ME YOUR MANAGER! I’M GOING TO GET YOU FIRED!”

She made it out of there and back to her real job.

I decided to just walk away. She yells and tries to chase after me but I keep running until I lose her. Then I go and pay for my things. Now, a week later, I was told I would be interviewing someone who was applying for the secretary position in our company. So, I go to the interview room and call in the applicant. I look at the picture on the application form and my eyes widened.

The woman recognized her too.

It was the same woman who harassed me in the Walmart. Oh, now this was too perfect. She came in, saw me, gasps. “Take a seat, please,” I said and she sits down, looking pale.

She turned the situation around on her.

Oh, I was going to enjoy this but I conducted the interview as professionally as possible. I made it very painful for her. “So, if someone came up to you and asked for help in a place you did not work, then you told them you didn’t work there, and then they yell at you and then they harass you and then they come to a job interview and you were the one interviewing them, what would you do? Would you give them a job?” She did not get the job and I got some payback.

Karma definitely had a hand in this! Wow! What perfect payback!

