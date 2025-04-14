Woman’s Maid Of Honor Got Jealous Of Her Getting Married And Ditched The Wedding, But She Still Wanted The Pictures From The Bachelorette Trip

People who see themselves as victims blame others for their own issues all the time.

In this woman’s case, she had a friend who always created drama and victimized herself while blaming others.

But she only realized how toxic she was when she turned against her, too. Then did something in response that ended the friendship once and for all.

Let’s see how this played out.

Play the entitled victim card yet again? Say goodbye to the instagram fodder you care so much about. Once upon a time, I had a bachelorette trip with 4 friends I met after moving to a new city, plus an old friend of mine from my home state, who was my maid of honor at the time. We’ll call her Ren. Now, Ren dealt with anxiety and depression, which made me excuse a lot of her bad behavior as a friend.

Ren was more of a ‘frenemy’.

If something positive was going on in my life, she said it “must be nice.” If I was dealing with something, she had it 10x worse, despite her having few responsibilities (no job, kids, etc) and living in a giant house with her saint of a boyfriend who served as her personal assistant.

She was the ‘woe is me’ type of person, and it was exhausting.

In hindsight, most of my conversations with Ren revolved around the 1,001 ways she’d been “betrayed” or “abandoned” by people in her life. Not knowing better (yet), I bought into her version of events, giving her the empathy and validation she needed over the years.

But things were about to get more serious than that.

Anyway, fast-forward to my bachelorette trip. This was the first time in our friendship that I was in the spotlight for once, and it turned out that Ren absolutely could not handle that. She spent the entire time trying to change the topic of conversation to be about her. She also did not lift a finger to help with ANYTHING, and kept trying to milk more appreciation over the goodie bags she made and the decorations she brought but never actually put up.

Things soon reached a boiling point.

To make an already long story short, Ren ended up leaving early and sent me a long message that included all of the ways I’d betrayed her. These included not going out of my way to sit next to her at meals and not buying my wedding dress with her even though I went dress shopping with her first, just the 2 of us. She ended this insanely petty list of grievances by dropping out of my wedding and asking to exchange photos from the trip before we part ways.

Imagine not going to your good friend’s wedding for no real reason.

But the thing is, I took probably 3x as many photos of Ren as she did of me, despite me being the bride/guest of honor, lol. The thought that she was still just trying to use me for social media fodder before adding me to her long list of “betrayers” was the straw on the camel’s back for me. I also knew Ren used social media as a crutch to give herself a certain outward appearance, and these pictures would have been like validation-seeking gold to her.

She got petty real fast after Ren’s rant.

So what did I do? I deleted or edited EVERY PHOTO with Ren in it. And I never responded, giving her no fuel for the dramatic blow-out she was probably hoping for. I also became even closer with my other friends on the trip, who still find every reason to celebrate me and lift me up rather than put me down. Ren later left me a non-apology in the hopes of rekindling our friendship. I never responded to that, either. 🙂

She gave Ren an actual reason to complain about.

Now she has a new frame of reference to refer to instead of making things up.

