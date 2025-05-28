A Car Expert Compared Hondas And Toyotas To Find Out Which Is The Better Buy, But The Results Are Mixed

This video is definitely gonna get some people talkin’!

A man named Rudy took to TikTok to share his thoughts on a very controversial question: is Honda or Toyota the better car brand.

Rudy complimented both Honda and Toyota, but he added that if “you want to get some serious mileage out of these cars, Toyota does have the edge on Honda.”

He said that the Toyota Corolla is about $2,000 to $3,000 cheaper than Honda.

For brand new models, the Toyota Corolla is “about $2,000-3,000 cheaper than Honda.”

Rudy did concede that Honda has better aesthetics and it gets better gas mileage.

Rudy continued and said, “The interior and exterior of this Honda looks absolutely fabulous, so it might be worth the extra three grand versus the Corolla.”

He declared a winner and told viewers, “Truth is, guys, year in and year out, Toyota clears every manufacturer on strictly reliability on every platform possible.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

And this individual spoke up.

He had to decide two titans of the industry: Honda and Toyota!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁