A Car Owner Talked About How Her 2021 Vehicle Suffered Catastrophic Engine Failure

A woman named Cat posted a video and talked to viewers about the major issues she’s having with her 2021 Hyundai Palisade.

Cat said, “Just some catastrophic engine failure to start the day.”

She added, “Hyundai says they won’t cover it because I was 2,000 miles late on my oil change.”

Cat added, “2,000 miles should not cause catastrophic engine failure.”

@cflanagan1991 don’t worry, I cried my eyes out to the sweet lady at #hyundai for consumer affairs. @Hyundai USA keep hiring good people but please also cover my engine replacement 😭 ♬ original sound – Cat 🆘🇺🇸

Cat posted a follow-up video and said that she took her car to a Hyundai dealership to get a routine oil change and nothing seemed to be wrong with the vehicle.

She said, “Zero warning lights. And nothing to indicate that anything is wrong with my engine.”

An hour after she dropped her car off, someone called her and told her that she needed a new engine and that it wouldn’t be covered because the car was beyond the 2,000 recommended miles for an oil change.

She told viewers, “I don’t really understand why I had to pay for Hyundai to break down my engine.”

Cat said that the car was violently shaking and making loud noises after she picked it back up.

She said it’s been four weeks since she brought her car in and now it’s undriveable.

Cat added, “I don’t know what to do. Somebody help me.”

