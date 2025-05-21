A Car Owner Was Taken Aback At How Much It Would Cost To Repair A Broken Brake Light

Like a lot of these right now, car repairs have gone THROUGH THE ROOF.

And this TikTok video is unique because it comes from a mechanic who showed viewers how much it cost to repair a broken brake light in a GMC Yukon.

The mechanic said a woman came in with a busted tail light on a GMC Yukon and he said, “Piece of cake. You hang out here. We’ll straighten you right up. You’d think it would be, you know, a bulb when it set you back a couple, four or five bucks, maybe five bucks to put it in, something like that.”

But the mechanic discovered that the whole unit was messed up and needed to be replaced.

He said, “In this case, $725.90 to order it right from General Mess, and that’s the only way you can do it, folks.”

The mechanic explained, “These are LED lights. The only bulb that’s replaceable is this one here, which is for your reverse light, because that’s handy. Other than that, you throw the whole thing away.”

He added, “Actually, as a matter of fact, you send it back. It has a $50 cork charge on it. The good news is there’s only two of them. So you do both of them, it’s only going to set you back about 1,400 bucks.”

Take a look at the video.

Well, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS.

It’s not really surprising, though.

