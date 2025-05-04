A Chipotle Customer Explained Why She Was Unhappy After A Recent Visit. – ‘I don’t even want my lunch any more.’

Chipotle…you’re being put on notice…

A TikTokker named Paris posted a video and talked to viewers about why she wasn’t too happy after a recent trip to the Mexican fast food franchise.

Paris said, “Chipotle, please don’t tell me y’all really disrespected me like that on my 30-minute lunch.”

She said that the restaurant ran out of chicken, so she waited seven minutes for the workers to cook more…

And then they gave her a little cup of chicken, which she showed viewers.

Paris said, “Like, throw the whole food away and y’all are cancelled at this point because this is mad disrespectful.”

She added, “I don’t even want my lunch any more.”

Check out the video.

@parisnikhole___ #chipotle like wheetttttt am I going to do with this just cancel the whole order ♬ original sound – Parisnikhole___

Check out what folks had to say about this.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker is over it.

And this viewer spoke up.

What is going on with Chipotle lately?!?!

