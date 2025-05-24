May 24, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Customer Said That A Logan’s Roadhouse Location Seems To Look A Lot Like A Popular Restaurant Chain

I’ve personally never heard of Logan’s Roadhouse, but, by the looks of this viral TikTok video, the place might’ve inspired another popular steakhouse that you’ve no doubt seen many, many times.

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers why she thinks Logan’s Roadhouse might’ve inspired the Texas Roadhouse franchise.

The woman told viewers, “I feel like Texas Roadhouse stole their style and just had more money so they went bigger.”

She continued, “I think Texas Roadhouse definitely stole their style, because look. I’m not trying to record nobody but this is how the restaurant looks. Texas Roadhouse, but better. So the drinks is so cheap, and no, this is not Happy Hour.”

The video showed the food the TikTokker was chowing down on and it also looked pretty familiar…

She said, “See, that’s what I meant. Texas Roadhouse but better. Look at the rolls.”

Take a look at the video.

It was better than Texas Roadhouse not gonna yie

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

Well, that place sure looks familiar…

As long as it tastes good, I’m in.

