A Full Shopping Cart Was Blocking The Aisle, So She Moved It To A Different One And Enjoyed The Outcome

Some people are so rude. At times it feels like there are narcissists everywhere you go.

The person in this story wasn’t going to let this go unchecked.

See how she got back at the entitled supermarket customer.

Almost Full Shopping Cart That was Blocking Aisle

I was grocery shopping and a woman left her cart almost completely blocking the aisle while she went to a different aisle. I don’t think she could have blocked the aisle better if she tried.

So she was an easy target.

There was more than enough room if she had just put it to the side and faced it correctly, but she left it in the middle of the aisle sideways. It was almost completely full so she had been shopping for a while. Her lack of consideration for everyone else annoyed me, so I did a quick scan of the cart and did not see anything that was perishable. Then I pushed her cart like five aisles from where it was.

And it was super satisfying.

About five minutes later the grocery store announced over the PA if you took a cart from aisle X, you may have taken the wrong cart, please come to the customer service area. Five minutes later the same announcement. I smiled and finished shopping thinking of her having to start from the beginning.

Here is what people are saying.

A good bonding exercise.

Now we’re talking.

I’m sure it’s hard to resist!

She probably thinks that is beneath her dignity.

Did she learn her lesson? I doubt it.

But she had it coming.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.