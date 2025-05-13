A Health Care Worker Warned People About Buying Their Salt From Costco

Great, now we have to be worried about what kind of salt we buy, too?

A TikTokker named Karolina posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that they need to be conscious of the salt they buy when they shop at Costco.

Karolina works as a lactation consultant and said said, “This salt does not supply iodide, a necessary nutrient.”

She wrote in a text overlay, “If you get your salt at Costco and your thyroid is going crazy and you’re tired all the time, it could be an iodine deficiency.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Just realized Costco doesn’t carry a single iodized salt – not even their Kirkland brand! With iodine deficiency making a comeback, you’d think they would at least offer the option. Sea salt, Himalayan salt, kosher salt… but no iodized table salt in sight.”

Karolina continued, “If you’re having thyroid issues like hypothyroidism and shop at Costco, here’s your clue. You might need to grab your iodized salt elsewhere!”

Here’s the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

Watch your salt intake, folks…and keep an eye on what kind of salt you’re buying!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!