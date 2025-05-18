A Judge Said He Could Have His Family Arrested For Trespassing, So When His Sister Showed Up At His House He Called The Police

Imagine having such a difficult time with your immediate family that you want don’t want to see them or talk to them.

If the court said you could have them arrested for trespassing if they showed up at your house, would you do it?

One sister called her brother’s bluff about this situation, but he wasn’t about to let her get away with it.

From five stars to jail bars. I threw my sister in jail. Technically she is my half sister. But moving forward. I had been trying to get a restraining orders against my mother, her husband and my half sister. With everything I had it should have been a done deal. But the judge thought otherwise and denied it.

Before we left the court room my lawyer asked to put a statement on the record which was that “I had all the power and if they showed up on your property I have the right to have them arrested.” I told him I understood and then looked directly at them and said. “If you show up on my property I will not ask you to leave or tell you to leave. I’ll just call the police. You will be arrested and I will press full charges for trespassing.”

A little on my sister… She is spoiled. My parents put all their money and efforts on her and it’s now biting them in the butt. Read prior posts on my family to get a better understanding. But the long story. We come from money. She was the chosen one. She got everything. I built my own life.

I’m getting ready to move and have been packing and she showed up yesterday. I did exactly as I told them I would. I didn’t ask or tell. I Just called 911 and explained the situation. The police showed up asked her what was going on.

She said I was her brother and that she wanted to talk. I told the police and her that she had no business being her and to arrest her and I was pressing full charges. And they did just that. I feel nothing.

The level of hatred I have for her is dangerous. She has treated me like less than any kind of a living human being my entire life. She thrives on this. I feel like I was perfectly justified in doing this. They knew what would happen if any of them showed up. So FAFO.

I don’t know the backstory on this family, but it sounds like even the judge was happy to agree that his family should be arrested if they show up at his house.

Good for him for following through.

