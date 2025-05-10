A Lush Customer Said That Her Bath Bomb Had Pieces Of Glass In It. – ‘I want them to recall or put an announcement out regarding this.’

Yikes, this doesn’t sound good…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected surprise she got when she used a Lush bath bomb in her tub.

She told viewers, “Y’all, I am in the bath, right? I put my bath bomb in, and I feel something poking me. And I look in the water, and I’m like, ‘What are these little things floating in the water?’”

She continued, “Why is there glass in the bath bomb? I’m so confused.”

In an email, the TikTokker wrote, “I reached into the water and pulled out a small glass like piece, then I grabbed the bath bomb to further inspect it, and saw a sharp piece of what I believe to be glass. I then grabbed my phone to record the video you saw as I was quite in shock yet to comfortable to immediately hop out.”

She added, “I will still continue to purchase from lush because they have great quality products. They told me they could only offer me a refund for the bath bomb. They then offered me 25$ on top of the refund in the form of a gift card.”

The woman continued, “I told them I did not want to accept any of these. I want them to recall or put an announcement out regarding this. To ensure no one else gets hurt. I want them to make people aware of this hazard!”

Check out the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was confused…

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Who knew that taking a bath could be so dangerous?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.