A Mercedes Owner Wasn’t Happy About How Much An Oil Change Costs For Her Vehicle. – ‘I guess that’s normal here.’

This is pure insanity!

A TikTokker named Nii posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the insane bill she got hit with after she got a simple oil change on her Mercedes.

Nii told viewers, “Before y’all decide y’all wanna go poppin’ and get y’all a Benz. Make sure y’all got some money. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

She added, “My car was just due for a service. Typical oil change. My total just came out to be $799.”

In the video’s caption, Nii wrote, “I guess that’s normal here, btw.”

Sounds a bit steep, huh?

Here’s the video.

Service for those luxury cars ain’t cheap!

