May 14, 2025 at 2:49 pm

A Mercedes Owner Wasn’t Happy About How Much An Oil Change Costs For Her Vehicle. – ‘I guess that’s normal here.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman at a car dealership

TikTok/@bruhthatsnii2u

This is pure insanity!

A TikTokker named Nii posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the insane bill she got hit with after she got a simple oil change on her Mercedes.

woman talking about her car

TikTok/@bruhthatsnii2u

Nii told viewers, “Before y’all decide y’all wanna go poppin’ and get y’all a Benz. Make sure y’all got some money. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

She added, “My car was just due for a service. Typical oil change. My total just came out to be $799.”

woman holding up her arms

TikTok/@bruhthatsnii2u

In the video’s caption, Nii wrote, “I guess that’s normal here, btw.”

Sounds a bit steep, huh?

woman talking about her mercedes

TikTok/@bruhthatsnii2u

Here’s the video.

@bruhthatsnii2u

I guess that’s normal here btw 😂

♬ original sound – Bruhthatsnii2u

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.35.06 PM A Mercedes Owner Wasnt Happy About How Much An Oil Change Costs For Her Vehicle. I guess that’s normal here.

Another individual offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.35.18 PM A Mercedes Owner Wasnt Happy About How Much An Oil Change Costs For Her Vehicle. I guess that’s normal here.

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.35.34 PM A Mercedes Owner Wasnt Happy About How Much An Oil Change Costs For Her Vehicle. I guess that’s normal here.

Service for those luxury cars ain’t cheap!

