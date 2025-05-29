A Nutritionist Said A Wendy’s Meal Hack Can Help People Lose Weight. – ‘Focus on getting in as much protein as possible.’

Eating Wendy’s to lose weight?

Wait a second…

It sounds too crazy to be true, but a nutritionist named Sean said it’s true, and he took to TikTok to share his thoughts with viewers.

Sean told viewers, “This is the best secret menu hack to help you lost weight without giving up fast food. I’ve been going around to every fast food restaurant, digging into their menus, and seeing how I can modify meals. To help you stick to your calorie deficit while you’re on the go. So far I’ve done Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, and so many more.”

Sean continued, “And I’ll be going to KFC next. Now obviously fast food isn’t the ideal choice when it comes to nutrition. But much like all aspects of life it’s about striking a balance.”

The TikTokker then said, “So in order to achieve that balance, we just want to focus on getting in as much protein as possible. While controlling the calories. And to do that at Wendy’s, here’s what I want you to order. Get a classic chicken sandwich. But order it with an extra patty.”

He added,” With this modification, this meal does come out to 750 calories. but it also packs 51 grams of protein. Helping you to stay full and proving that you can incorporate a fast food meal on occasion as part of an overall healthy balanced diet.”

Take a look at the video.

@fontyfitness Wendy’s Secret Menu Hack for weight loss 🤫 Classic Chicken Sandwich (2x Patty): 750 Calories | 51gP | 68gC | 31gF (optionally add pickles and onions for extra vegetables and volume) If you need a lower calorie option 👇🏻 Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ 2x bacon: 610 Calories | 37gP | 52gC | 28gF (optionally add pickles and onions for extra vegetables and volume) Note: The spicy chicken sandwich has the exact same macros, so if you prefer spicy like I do, have at it! #nutritionist #personaltrainer #weightlosscoach #nutritiontips #fastfoodhacks #fastfoodweightloss #wendys ♬ original sound – Sean | FontyFitness

Eating fast food to lose weight…who knew?

