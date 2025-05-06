May 6, 2025 at 6:49 am

A Scientist Warned People Against Feeding Their Pets Raw Food. – ‘They may be infected with H5N1.’

Pet food sure has changed in the last several years, huh?

Gone are the days of simple Kibbles N’ Bits, my friends.

Now, it seems like some pets eat better than a lot of humans!

A scientist posted a video on TikTok and explained why she thinks it’s a bad idea for people to let their pets eat raw food.

She told viewers, “Scientists in Emory University are now reporting that Bird Flu is endemic in cattle.”

She continued, “If you give your pets any kind of raw pet food or raw milk, they may be infected with H5N1, which is very deadly in cats.”

The scientist then added that it might not only be animals that are affected by this.

She said that she thinks the disease could possibly be transmitted by people who drink unpasteurized milk.

Let’s take a look at the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Pet owners, we hope you’re listening closely…

