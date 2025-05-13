A Texas Homeowner Explained Why Her Mortgage Payment Went Up By More Than $3,300 A Month

What the hell is going on here?!?!

A woman in Texas posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the serious predicament she currently finds herself in.

In short, the monthly mortgage payment on her house went through the roof and she’s pretty fired up about it.

The woman said, “It’s our fault, and we should have done our research, and we should have known better. So the blame is on us. But you live and you learn, and we’ve definitely learned from this experience.”

She explained, “We purchased a home last December. The price was higher than our first home, but it was something that was doable for us.”

The TikTokker said that her mortgage was initially $3,832 per month but she added, “Then, this February, we received the new mortgage for the year that had the escrow and all that, and it showed that we had an escrow shortage of $23,000.”

She said there was an error in the the way the mortgage and property taxes were calculated and she added, “Our mortgage went from $3832 to $7,200 a month.”

The TikTokker said her family can’t afford the new payment and she said, “The realtor that we had, she was not a good realtor, and the mortgage company was the seller’s mortgage company, so I’m sure they know what they are doing.”

She continued, “They knew that they calculated the land value and they showed us that $3,832 because they knew that’s what we could afford, and we would purchase the home. And they knew that if they had told us the truth of how much it would be that we probably wouldn’t have purchased the home.”

The woman said that she called the mortgage company and told them they were going to sell the home, so the company extended the payment period over three years.

She said, “They stretched that $23,000 escrow shortage over three years, which dropped our mortgage to $5,166, which is still a lot.”

The TikTokker told viewers that they’ve dropped the price of the home three times but there seems to be a lot of interested buyers out there.

She might want to think about selling this house…

