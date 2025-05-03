May 3, 2025 at 8:48 am

Daughter Said Dawn Dish Soap Caused Her Mom To Have Skin Problems. – ‘Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous.’

by Matthew Gilligan

people looking at ingredients of dawn bottle

TikTok/@green_eggs_and_sammmm

It’s interesting how some people use certain products for years without realizing that they’re bad for them.

A TikTokker named Samantha posted a video and told viewers that her mom found out a popular product was causing her skin problems.

people inspecting the ingredients on a bottle of dawn

TikTok/@green_eggs_and_sammmm

In the video, Samantha and a friend look over Dawn Ultra dish soap bottles to check out the ingredients.

The text overlay on the video reads, “They don’t know it yet, but they’re about to find out why their new Dawn dish soap has been making her mom feel sick.”

two people looking over ingredients

TikTok/@green_eggs_and_sammmm

The caption to the video reads, “We have now made the switch over to Koala Eco in the meantime, but are hoping to try a few other great brands. We are using the Think Dirty App, Yuka, and EWG to search ingredient lists before we pick something as our set choice.”

Samantha added, “Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous when she was using it. We are not sure if the eczema on her hands is due to this. We are seeing if that also subsides as we clear her away from these ingredients.”

people looking over dawn ingredients

TikTok/@green_eggs_and_sammmm

Check out the video.

@green_eggs_and_sammmm

We have now made the switch over to Koala Eco in the meantime. I’m also trialing a non toxic option that is EPA certified and will be posting soon. We are using the Think Dirty App, Yuka, and EWG to search ingredient lists before we pick something as our set choice. Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous when she was using it. We are not sure if the eczema on her hands is due to this. We are seeing if that also subsides as we clear her away from these ingredients.

♬ DIM – Yves

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 7.53.47 AM Daughter Said Dawn Dish Soap Caused Her Mom To Have Skin Problems. Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 7.54.04 AM Daughter Said Dawn Dish Soap Caused Her Mom To Have Skin Problems. Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 7.54.42 AM Daughter Said Dawn Dish Soap Caused Her Mom To Have Skin Problems. Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous.

Be sure to read the ingredients in EVERYTHING very carefully.

You never know what’s in there.

