Daughter Said Dawn Dish Soap Caused Her Mom To Have Skin Problems. – ‘Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous.’

It’s interesting how some people use certain products for years without realizing that they’re bad for them.

A TikTokker named Samantha posted a video and told viewers that her mom found out a popular product was causing her skin problems.

In the video, Samantha and a friend look over Dawn Ultra dish soap bottles to check out the ingredients.

The text overlay on the video reads, “They don’t know it yet, but they’re about to find out why their new Dawn dish soap has been making her mom feel sick.”

The caption to the video reads, “We have now made the switch over to Koala Eco in the meantime, but are hoping to try a few other great brands. We are using the Think Dirty App, Yuka, and EWG to search ingredient lists before we pick something as our set choice.”

Samantha added, “Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous when she was using it. We are not sure if the eczema on her hands is due to this. We are seeing if that also subsides as we clear her away from these ingredients.”

Check out the video.

@green_eggs_and_sammmm We have now made the switch over to Koala Eco in the meantime. I’m also trialing a non toxic option that is EPA certified and will be posting soon. We are using the Think Dirty App, Yuka, and EWG to search ingredient lists before we pick something as our set choice. Her symptoms were salivating at the mouth and feeling nauseous when she was using it. We are not sure if the eczema on her hands is due to this. We are seeing if that also subsides as we clear her away from these ingredients. ♬ DIM – Yves

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Be sure to read the ingredients in EVERYTHING very carefully.

You never know what’s in there.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.