A Voter Was Super Rude In The Line , So They Taught Her Some Patience With A Longer Wait

Waiting in line is such a drag, especially if you’re in a bad mood.

But there’s no excuse for being rude and it doesn’t make things better for you.

On the contrary.

See how the worker in this story kept her priorities straight.

You’re so busy you’re rude?

I’m working at early voting for my town for the upcoming election. We’re in the final four hours after 14 solid days. My specialty is same day voting registration, which means you’ve waited all year to register to vote, including the opportunity to do so online, but now it’s an emergency.

It’s a simple process.

After we get you registered, we get you a ballot and walk you through the process of filling it out and turning it in. We also handle special voter issues that the regular check in folk can’t. It takes about 5 to 10 minutes to get someone registered and voting. I’m consistently at the 5 minute mark. A woman comes back to us asking if we can correct the registered spelling of her name, our error and literally a 30 second effort. I ask the next woman in line if she’d mind if I took care of this, and got the earful: I’ve been waiting 20 minutes, I don’t have the time, just no, in a very rude voice. So I ask my partner to handle the woman and then ask the next woman in line to join me at the other computer.

OP: 1; Karen: 2

Yes…it goes faster with two people, but one person can do the job. I walk with the second woman the 40 feet to the second computer, quickly fix the error on the other record, and then get this woman registered and voting in about 5 minutes. Then I return to the first desk to drop off the registration form and get another customer. I had her completed and the complaining woman was still being worked. She could have been gone 10 minutes ago.

Here is what people are saying.

We shake our heads at so many things that happen in the U.S….

Because she had to wait despite acting like she was in a rush.

I love the gratitude!

Why so few comments?

I found this so satisfying.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.