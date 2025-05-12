A Waitress Congratulated Some Customers And Then They Took Her Tip Away. Here’s Why.

Yikes…these people sure sound like jerks!

A waitress posted a video on TikTok and explained why some customers took a tip away from her…

And honestly, it’s kind of weird.

The text overlay on the video reads, “My table just said, ‘you lost your tip’ bc I said ‘happy anniversary!’”

She added in the text overlay, “IT WAS WRITTEN ON THE RESERVATION.”

Who would get mad about something like that?!?!

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one person chimed in.

People like this shouldn’t be allowed to go to restaurants.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.