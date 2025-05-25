A Walmart Shopper Didn’t Expect To See Anti-Theft Devices On Meat Being Sold
by Matthew Gilligan
Good Lord, now they’re locking up the meat?!?!
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the heightened security measures she encountered at a Walmart store when she was browsing the meat section.
The video showed refrigerated steaks in an open cooler at a Walmart store…
And each steak had a wire mesh security contraption around it.
The TikTokker said, “Baby, that’s when you know it’s bad. When they put miniature gates so you don’t steal meat.”
Here’s the video.
@solid_soul83
Walmart tired of yall! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 not the meat
And this is what viewers had to say.
This person didn’t hold back.
Another viewer asked a question.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
And this is why we can’t have nice things…
Yet again.
