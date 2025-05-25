May 25, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Walmart Shopper Didn’t Expect To See Anti-Theft Devices On Meat Being Sold

by Matthew Gilligan

meat locked up in a store

TikTok/@solid_soul83

Good Lord, now they’re locking up the meat?!?!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the heightened security measures she encountered at a Walmart store when she was browsing the meat section.

meat on a shelf at a store

@solid_soul83

The video showed refrigerated steaks in an open cooler at a Walmart store…

And each steak had a wire mesh security contraption around it.

meat with security devices

TikTok/@solid_soul83

The TikTokker said, “Baby, that’s when you know it’s bad. When they put miniature gates so you don’t steal meat.”

person holding up meat

TikTok/@solid_soul83

Here’s the video.

@solid_soul83

Walmart tired of yall! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 not the meat

♬ original sound – solidsoul83

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.17.36 AM A Walmart Shopper Didnt Expect To See Anti Theft Devices On Meat Being Sold

Another viewer asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.17.46 AM A Walmart Shopper Didnt Expect To See Anti Theft Devices On Meat Being Sold

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.18.21 AM A Walmart Shopper Didnt Expect To See Anti Theft Devices On Meat Being Sold

And this is why we can’t have nice things…

Yet again.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter