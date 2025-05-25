A Walmart Shopper Didn’t Expect To See Anti-Theft Devices On Meat Being Sold

Good Lord, now they’re locking up the meat?!?!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the heightened security measures she encountered at a Walmart store when she was browsing the meat section.

The video showed refrigerated steaks in an open cooler at a Walmart store…

And each steak had a wire mesh security contraption around it.

The TikTokker said, “Baby, that’s when you know it’s bad. When they put miniature gates so you don’t steal meat.”

