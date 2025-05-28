A Struggling Godson Asked For Expensive Art Supplies, So She Chose To Emphasize Responsibility. But Her Husband Felt It Was More Important To Foster Their Godson’s Passion.

Helping a loved one cope with a difficult situation requires understanding and care, but not everyone agrees on the best approach.

AITA for objecting to buying expensive painting supplies for my godson? My (37) husband (38) and I are currently looking after my godson (15) since my best friend and her husband are in rehab.

He is very interested in art and requested Raphael brushes with some synthetic squirrel hair/pelt thingy along with Arches paper.

Now, it’s easily within our budget, especially considering that the kid doesn’t have any other hobbies. My husband bought the stuff for him, but I wasn’t happy and told him not to get any more expensive supplies since he can use cheaper brands and it can teach him the value of money.

But my husband said it’s a good thing he’s coping with his situation through art rather than unhealthy means, and that we should encourage him to pursue painting since he really enjoys it and is good at it. And he is good. AITA for being too cheap?’

