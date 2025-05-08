May 8, 2025 at 4:49 pm

An Auto Parts Store Worker Tried To Rip Off A Female Customer… But He Didn’t Realize She’s A Rocket Scientist

by Matthew Gilligan

Mansplaining is still alive and well, my friends!

And, while it’s not a good thing, it is pretty funny when a man’s attempt at being an authority on something blows up in his face.

And this one is a doozy!

The video you’re about to see was posted by a woman named Lauren-Ann Graham.

The initial text overlay reads, “The guy at the auto parts store trying to rip me off…”

But did Lauren-Ann have something to tell him.

The video then cuts to her standing in front of a space shuttle and the text overlay reads, “When I’m literally a rocket scientist.”

Ouch…I bet that guy feels pretty dumb right about now…

The final clip in Lauren-Ann’s video showed her using power tools, just to drive the point home.

I think it’s safe to say that she knows what she’s doing…

Take a look at the video.

I can fix your car or your spacecraft🚀🤷‍♀️

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This is why you never assume anything about anyone!

