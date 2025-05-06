May 6, 2025 at 2:49 pm

An Instacart Shopper Was Called A Hero After She Decided To Check On An Elderly Customer. – ‘Something was telling me no, you gotta help this man out.’

by Matthew Gilligan

If your gut tells you to do something, it’s usually right!

An Instacart shopper named Jessica posted a video on TikTok and shared the incredible story that ended up with her being hailed as a hero.

Jessica said she shopped for a woman who’s elderly father could no longer shop for himself.

She said, “I do the order, I’m going the extra mile for this customer, like I always do. But for whatever reason, this time I was going even farther.”

Jessica said the instructions said she could leave the groceries by the door, but she told viewers, “Something was telling me no, you gotta help this man out.”

Jessica took the groceries inside the man’s house and explained, “I was in there maybe five feet, and I got dizzy. There’s a propane tank in there. I said, there’s gotta be a leak.”

The TikTokker said she messaged the man’s daughter and told her that something was wrong and she thought there was a gas leak.

The woman told Jessica she would send her son to check on things.

Later on, the customer updated Jessica’s tip from $14 to $100.

She also commented on the app an said, “Thank you so much. Once my son went to check on my dad, it turned out it definitely was leaking. You definitely saved my dad and my younger son’s life.”

Jessica told viewers, “If you see something, say something. I did. And I’m so happy I did.”

Check out the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This woman is a HERO.

