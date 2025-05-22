Angsty Teen Spent The Whole Meal Snapping At Staff, Then Got Denied The Bathroom Key When It Mattered Most

Rude behavior has a way of catching up with you, especially after a few too many refills.

Oh you need the bathroom? Sorry, customer’s only. I work as a server in a diner downtown in a large city. It’s small and cheap, but I like it there. Last Saturday, I was serving a mom and her son, about 15-16. Looks like a typical, spoiled rich kid look and behavior. He orders a large soda for himself and dismissively waves me away with his hand without a thank you. Mom totally ignores this. Rude, but never mind, I didn’t say or do anything. Throughout the meal, every time he wants something, he clicks his fingers at me and says ‘you’ and for me to ‘hurry it up’, when I serve his food, he says ‘why did you take so long? Be faster.’ Literally no manners.

All the drink refills finally caught up to him.

He gets a lot of refills of his soda and complains about literally everything to me. Mom ignores his rude behavior and is just on her phone. I was glad to see them both leave. Later, they come back, and he’s clearly looking uncomfortable. Now, we’re only a small dinner and have a tiny customer bathroom out back. Sadly, because of homeless people trying to sleep in the stalls, it requires a key. From the way he’s acting, he obviously needs to go, squirming around and looking awkward. All those refills clearly caught up with him. He asks me where the bathroom is, because there’s no obvious one in the main part of the diner. I put on my best customer service face and say ‘sorry, the bathroom is for customers only,’ even though he was only in here a few minutes ago, technically, he’s no longer a customer.

The mother grew tired of waiting and made him leave.

He groaned and shifted around a bit, ‘but I really gotta go’, I smiled and said, ‘sorry, I’ll check with my manager.’ I went out back for a few minutes to do nothing. I come back out, he’s standing by the counter pressing his legs together, and Mom is clearly getting impatient with him. ‘We’ll just get you the bathroom key in a moment, ‘ I say, smiling. Then just go about my job, ignoring him as he looks more frantic. Eventually, the mom says, ‘I’m not waiting around all day for you to use the toilet’ and hurries him back out the door as he whines about really needing to go. Luckily, there aren’t many places with public bathrooms in this part of town. Petty revenge served.

