Bride’s Grandma Went Shopping For A Dress To Wear To The Wedding, But The Bride Is Upset About Her Color Choice

It’s generally considered taboo for anyone but the bride to wear white at a wedding, but are there other colors that are off limits?

Would you be upset if wedding guests wore the same color as the bridesmaids, or would you consider this not to be a big deal?

In today’s story, one bride considers it be a very big deal, and she’s wondering if she should confront her grandma about it.

AITAH for telling my grandma she can’t wear blue at my wedding? My (24F) fiance (25M) are getting married in June and we’ve invited our families, obviously. The colors we chose are light blue, tan, and navy blue. For a little bit of context, my parents went through a horrible divorce when I was 13.

My dad’s mom (the grandma I’m talking about) was VERY hateful to my mom and just outright disrespectful to her so I’m not her biggest fan. She’s always gone against the rules and done whatever she’s wanted to with no repercussions. She enables my dad who is an addict and she knows it’s wrong (not important but just trying to set the scene). It’s a little awkward going to family gatherings on my dad’s side because I feel like the black sheep of the family.

My sister (33F) is my half sister on my dad’s side, we’ve become closer through the years.

My grandma called me about 2pm today and we talked about wedding stuff and she asked me what I wanted her to wear. I told her I wasn’t picky, just no white and no light blue. Later today, my sister and my grandma went to JCPenny to shop. My sister found a dress she loved, it’s also important to note my sister is a bridesmaid in my wedding. They are wearing light blue.

My grandma sees the dress and loves it as well saying it would be perfect for the wedding. However, she meant for herself. Not for my sister. My grandma bought a light blue (almost white) dress to wear to our wedding. My sister told me about it, as she thought my grandma had bought the dress for her and didn’t realize that she bought it for herself (my sister is not the brightest bulb in the box), and my grandma picked the dress when my sister walked away from it because it was too expensive for her to buy for herself.

I know this is my grandma, it’s not that deep, but it does upset me she chose a color I specifically asked her to not wear as my wedding party is wearing that color. Since she has a habit of going against the rules and wearing whatever she wants, this doesn’t surprise me. We have recently thought she has been having some memory problems, but I’m not sure. I haven’t confronted her yet but I plan to. I just don’t know if I’m being a jerk by confronting her. TIA!

It’s so weird that her grandma would buy the dress for herself when it sounds like it would be the perfect bridesmaids dress for her sister.

The real question is if grandma bought this dress knowing it would make the bride upset.

She needs to stop micro-managing her wedding.

Nobody will think grandma is a bridesmaid.

It’s better not to react.

Let Grandma wear whatever she wants.

This bride needs to pick her battles.

