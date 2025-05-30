Bride’s Sister Wants To Share Her Pregnancy Announcement At The Wedding Reception, But The Bride Doesn’t Want Her Big Day To Be About Her Sister

A wedding is a very special day, and a really big deal.

What many people seem to forget is that the wedding is about the bride and the groom.

It’s not about the extended family and their news and drama.

What would you do if a family member wanted to announce some big news at your wedding?

Would you let them, or would you tell them not to since the news would take that spotlight away from you on your big day?

The woman in today’s story wants her wedding to be about her, not her sister’s news.

Is she wrong for feeling that way?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my sister she’s not the main character at my wedding? So I (28f) am getting married in July to my fiancé and we’ve been planning this wedding for over a year. Everything’s been going fine until my sister (24f) told me she wants to announce her pregnancy at the reception. I’m happy for her, like genuinely, her and her husband have been trying for a while and I know it’s a big deal for them. But when I told her I’d rather she not do that announcement during my wedding, she got super upset and said I was being selfish and that it’s the perfect time since “everyone will be there anyway”

Her mom has sided with her sister.

I told her this day isn’t about her. She called me a drama queen and said I was gatekeeping the family or something. Now my mom’s on her side saying I should just let her do it and “share the spotlight.”

She’s worried her sister will blurt out the news no matter what.

For the record, my fiancé and my maid of honor both agree it’s not the time or place for that kind of thing. But now my sister’s threatening to just say it during her speech anyway so yeah. AITAH for wanting the wedding to just be about me and my fiancé for one day?

I wouldn’t let her sister give a speech.

No, she’s not wrong for wanting her wedding to be about her and not about her sister.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A wedding is not a good time for a pregnancy announcement.

This person suggests uninviting her sister.

Here are a couple more suggestions.

I like this idea, but her sister would probably be furious!

Her sister needs to pick another time to make this announcement.

Bottom line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.