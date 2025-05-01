Brother Turned Every Fight With His Girlfriend Into A Family Affair, But His Sibling Finally Refused To Play Mediator

There’s a fine line between helping and enabling, but this line gets even harder to tow when it’s your own family.

When one person found themselves playing therapist to their brother and his girlfriend, they decide it’s finally time to break the unfair cycle.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my brother no that he couldn’t send his gf to my house when they fight?? I swear it’s like every other week that they’re fighting, and she’s about to pack up and leave, and he sends her to my house to fix their issue.

They feel like there’s an unfair pressure for them to fix their brother’s problems.

Now there I am in the middle of it, and I don’t even know what’s is going on, but I’m supposed to make her feel better and also, at the same time, talk my brother up to make him credible for her to give him another chance. And I’m sick of it.

So finally they told their brother off and told him to start taking some responsibility.

Last night I had a million and one things going on, and I told him no. I told him to seek professional help, that I’m out of it.

But the brother didn’t take it well.

Now I’m the bad guy and getting the cold shoulder. AITA?

It’s your sibling, not your therapist!

What did Reddit make of all this?

No one should be burdened with someone else’s problems — at least not for free.

It’s wrong for the brother to offload his problems onto someone else.

Maybe this has all gone on way too long.

This whole thing is just inexcusable.

If this couple wants to make it work, they’ll have to buckle up and do some of the hard work yourself.

You can’t outsource honesty and accountability.

