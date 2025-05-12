May 12, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘Can we bring these prices back?!’ – Chili’s Customer Showed The Crazy Cheap Prices From A 1986 Menu

by Matthew Gilligan

Has a time machine been invented yet?

If so, I know where I’m gonna go first…

To a Chili’s restaurant in 1986!

And you’re about to see why…

A woman named Kirsten posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a Chili’s menu from nearly 40 years ago and we think you’ll be shocked by the prices.

The first page of the menu showed a variety of items like chips and guacamole, nachos, and wings that cost anywhere from 95 cents to just under 5 bucks.

The milkshake on the menu was only $1.50.

Baby back ribs were $7.95, burgers were about $4 a pop, and fajitas for two cost $13.

Kirsten wrote in the video’s caption, “Can we bring these prices back?!”

Check out the video.

@Chili’s Grill & Bar can we bring these prices back?! 😭 – – – – #throwback #oldschool #oldfashioned #chilis #1986 #chilis #restaurant #oldmenu #fypシ゚viral #fypシ #influencer #chocolateshake #bacon

♬ La belle vie – Sacha Distel

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this remembers how it used to be…

These were truly the good old days…

