‘Can we bring these prices back?!’ – Chili’s Customer Showed The Crazy Cheap Prices From A 1986 Menu

Has a time machine been invented yet?

If so, I know where I’m gonna go first…

To a Chili’s restaurant in 1986!

And you’re about to see why…

A woman named Kirsten posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a Chili’s menu from nearly 40 years ago and we think you’ll be shocked by the prices.

The first page of the menu showed a variety of items like chips and guacamole, nachos, and wings that cost anywhere from 95 cents to just under 5 bucks.

The milkshake on the menu was only $1.50.

Baby back ribs were $7.95, burgers were about $4 a pop, and fajitas for two cost $13.

Kirsten wrote in the video’s caption, “Can we bring these prices back?!”

Check out the video.

These were truly the good old days…

